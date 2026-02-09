WAUKESHA, Wis.— A hit and run near E Broadway and N East Ave Sunday afternoon left one pedestrian injured and the driver in police custody.

Michelle Shulfer was volunteering at the Hope Center serving meals when she heard someone say a person had been hit by a car outside.

"I heard someone saying oh no, someone just got hit by a car and I was like oh no! So I hurried up," Shulfer said.

Outside, a driver had hit a man and left him injured in the snow. The victim was in significant pain from a leg injury.

"He was in pain with his left leg. He kept saying 'my leg, my leg, my leg, my left leg!' He couldn't even bend it or move it or anything. He was just in so much pain," Shulfer said.

Watch: Waukesha hit-and-run sends pedestrian to hospital as Good Samaritan offers comfort

Bystander helps man hurt in Waukesha hit and run

Shulfer stayed right by the victim's side while waiting for emergency responders.

"I just wanted to stay there and comfort him and make sure he was going to be okay until the help came," Shulfer said.

According to Waukesha police dispatch calls, officers pursued the fleeing vehicle after the crash. The driver was arrested following a short pursuit, and the pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident has prompted Shulfer to urge drivers to be more cautious around pedestrians.

"A lot of the cars just don't seem to pay attention to pedestrians, no matter if the lights flashing or not, and it's just very scary," Shulfer said.

Shulfer said she's praying the man who was hit makes a quick recovery.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip