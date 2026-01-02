WAUKESHA, Wis. — The U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials are underway at the Pettit National Ice Center, and among the dozens of volunteers making the event possible is a Waukesha couple whose love for the sport began with an unexpected new passion at age 50.

Mark Nolan's experience with skating was limited to trying it a few times as a kid on backyard ponds when to see a speed skating competition at the Pettit Center two decades ago. He came home and told his wife Mimi he wanted to speed skate.

Waukesha couple helps with US Speed Skating Trials after discovering sport at age 50

"He said 'I think I want to take learn to…. I said yeah, honey whatever you want to do,’” Mimi Nolan said.

His wife pointed out he drove by the Pettit Center twice a day going to and from work. He enrolled in the learn to speed skate class.

"It was amazing," Mark Nolan said. "Here I am, 20 plus years later involved in so many levels, still competing, still trying to get better."

At 71, Mark now competes around the world at the Master's level and serves as an official. This marks his third U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials, and last year he officiated at the World Cup.

"We will probably have 8 judges around the track and each concern and at the straight aways and the finish line," Mark Nolan said.

His wife doesn't skate but plays an equally important role as a volunteer.

"You realize nothing happens without volunteers," Mark Nolan said.

Mimi said the basement of the Pettit is filled with people giving up their time to do any job needed just to help out. The couple didn't realize how special their community was until they started traveling the world for speed skating competitions.

"There are organizations around the world that would love to host these big events and they don't have the volunteers to pull it off. The community here is amazing. Very amazing," Mimi Nolan said of the entire Milwaukee-area speed skating community. "Compared to other places all over the world, this is it, we are the spot.”

Speed skating runs in their neighborhood. Finn Siebert, their neighbor and an 18-year-old athlete, will be competing for a spot on Team USA in short track.

