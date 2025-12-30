Waukesha County pediatric cancer families offered some normalcy with free YMCA membership and programs

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — The YMCA of Greater Waukesha County has launched a new program to support families navigating childhood cancer, recognizing that siblings often have to make sacrifices during treatment and the time beyond. The YouthStrong program offers free memberships and specialized support to entire families affected by pediatric cancer, ensuring no family member is left behind during the difficult journey.

Photo provided Lori Williams holds her son Thomas who was undergoing cancer treatment.

Lori Williams knows firsthand how challenging cancer treatment can be for the whole family. Her son Thomas battled leukemia. TMJ4 News reporter Rebecca Klopf first met him at 4 years old at Children’s Hospital. He often had to be hospitalized during long treatments.

Photo provided Lori Williams and her son Thomas during cancer treatment.

"It usually ended up being about a month-long stay. With a couple days home, and then back to that same process, a total of 6 times," Williams said.

TMJ4 Thomas (far right) with his sisters.

The demanding treatment schedule and the financial drain of cancer treatment left little room for normal family activities or attention for Thomas's siblings.

"You are really in survival mode, just to meet your needs and focus on what you need to do to get through treatment, so there's not a lot of room for luxuries," Williams said.

Watch: How the YMCA is helping pediatric cancer families:

Waukesha Co. pediatric cancer families given normalcy with free YMCA membership

The YMCA already offered free memberships for adult cancer patients, which proved invaluable for survivors like Donna Kirkbribe.

TMJ4 Donna Kirkbribe is a cancer survivor.

"All the focus was on cancer, every single day," Kirkbribe said. "It gave me hope and encouragement."

However, YMCA recognized that pediatric cancer cases present unique challenges for entire families, particularly siblings who often can’t participate in activities like sports with money going to cancer care.

TMJ4 Allison McGraver from the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County

"By being able to encompass the whole family through this process - nobody gets left behind through this," said Allison McGraver from the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County.

Williams's family became the first to join the YouthStrong program, giving them access to both fitness facilities and specialized cancer support services.

"We're just so grateful that we have the option," Williams said.

TMJ4

Families affected by childhood cancer can apply for the YouthStrong program through the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County. That link is here.

