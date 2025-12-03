Waukesha County fans give Hugh Jackman warm Wisconsin welcome at 'Song Sung Blue' premiere

WAUKESHA — More than 200 fans gathered at Marcus Majestic Cinema in Brookfield Tuesday night for a special screening of "Song Sung Blue," featuring appearances by Hugh Jackman and director Craig Brewer.

READ MORE | Hugh Jackman brings Hollywood glamour to Milwaukee for 'Song Sung Blue' premiere

The evening began with a lobby reception featuring live Neil Diamond music by Kenosha musician Kevin Kamin and complimentary Kopp's "Song Sung Blueberry" frozen custard.

"I've been playing it all my life, so I'm super excited to do this for the opening of the show," Kamin said.

TMJ4 News Kevin Kamin

The film tells the story of a Milwaukee couple who performed Neil Diamond tribute music. For many attendees, the screening was a nostalgic journey.

"I saw Lightning and Thunder as a little girl at the state fair, and it was the first cassette I bought with allowance money,” Jamie Hardt of Oconomowoc said. "This is my childhood coming to life right here."

TMJ4 News Jamie Hardt and her husband.

Throughout the evening, fans made new friends while sampling the themed custard and listening to Diamond's classics.

The mom-and-daughter duo, Elizabeth Bagley and Camille Spella, travelled from Sussex and Brookfield for the event.

"We are enjoying the music of our lives. We grew up with the music," Bagley said.

TMJ4 News Elizabeth Bagley and Camille Spella.

At 8 p.m., Marcus Corporation CEO Greg Marcus, Jackman, and Brewer welcomed the audience before the screening.

“It’s awesome having him here, supporting the film. And it’s an important film. It’s about Milwaukee. It’s the kind of film people should see together with other people,” Marcus said.

Jackman praised Milwaukee and the local frozen custard during his remarks.

"Oh, that Kopp's custard," Jackman laughed. “You guys are incredible. The people of Milwaukee are incredible, and in many ways this story is a celebration of this place and the people that populate this place.”

TMJ4 News

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error