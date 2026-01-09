A Waukesha teenager changed his plea to guilty Tuesday in the shooting deaths of his mother and stepfather, accepting a deal that allows a judge to determine his sentence.

Nikita Casap was accused of killing Tatania Casap and Donald Mayer in February 2025, then living with their bodies for nearly two weeks before fleeing to Kansas, where he was arrested. In a courtroom filled only with media and a jail pastor, Casap told the judge he murdered his mother and stepfather.

TMJ4 Nikita Casap walks into court.

"Guilty, your honor," Casap said.

"Did you commit these offenses?" Judge Ralph Ramirez asked.

"Yes, your honor," Casap responded.

Casap agreed to plead guilty to two counts of first-degree murder. The court dropped seven other counts, including stealing $14,000, taking his family's car, and hiding a corpse. The decision to accept the deal was something even the district attorney didn’t expect.

TMJ4 Waukesha County District Attorney Lesli Boese says she will argue for the maximum sentence.

"I guess I am surprised. There is really no downside to taking it to trial, but again, I think the courts look at the fact that someone takes responsibility for what they did, and I think that is a factor that they take into consideration at sentencing," Waukesha County District Attorney Leslie Boese said.

TMJ4 The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department found Donald Mayer, 51, and his wife, Tatiana Casap, 35, dead in their home on Feb. 28, 2025.

Court documents say Casap shot and killed his mother and stepfather in their Waukesha home in February 2025. The then-17-year-old lived with their bodies for nearly two weeks before going on the run.

Watch: Waukesha County DA surprised by teen’s decision to plead guilty to killing mom and stepfather

Waukesha County DA surprised by teen’s decision to plead guilty to killing mom and stepfather

According to federal court documents, Casap was motivated to kill his family through a plot to assassinate President Trump and overthrow the government. The high school junior had been communicating with someone online from Russia and planned to move to Eastern Europe after the murders. However, he is not facing any federal charges.

TMJ4 Nikita Casap walks into court.

Boese said she spoke to both Mayer's family and Casap's family, and this outcome was what they wanted.

"In consulting with the family, they agree that this is a fair offer. I think it gives him the time for incarceration that we want. There really is no reason to go through a trial," Boese said.

Photo provided Nikita Casap (left) stands with his mother, Tatiana Casap and her husband, Donald Mayer.

The plea deal leaves sentencing up to a judge. At minimum, Casap faces 40 years in prison to a potential life sentence. Boese said she will argue for the maximum sentence.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip