WAUKESHA, Wis. — The community reacted to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s warning that going forward, not all crimes will be prosecuted because of staffing shortages. It is a story TMJ4 News first aired Friday when DA Lesli Boese sat down with TMJ4 reporter Rebecca Klopf.

TMJ4 Reporter Rebecca Klopf (left) and Waukesha County DA Lesli Boese talk about the shortage of prosecutors.

"You said you saw the story, what were your thoughts when you saw the story?" asked Rebecca.

"Disturbed, bothered,” answered Margo Camacho, a Waukesha resident.

TMJ4 Margo Camacho, a Waukesha resident

Boese said her office is down 10 and a half prosecutors and are about to lose two more this summer when they run out of grant funding. Waukesha is the third biggest county in the state in terms of population but is behind both Racine and Kenosha in terms of prosecutors.

Watch: Waukesha Co. residents voice worries over DA's warning of reduced prosecutions

Community reacts to Waukesha County prosecutor shortages

Boese said once her office loses two more workers they will start to have to pick and choose which crimes they try.

"I consider this a crisis,” she said.”Going forward there will be cases that aren't charged.”

Sal Sendik

That message comes as the state is deciding the budget for the district attorneys' offices across Wisconsin. Right now, Waukesha County is projected to get 0.5 or half of a prosecutor position.

Justin Young, another Waukesha resident said he is upset about the message but he supports the DA.

TMJ4 Justin Young

"Less crime, I don't like that,” said Young. "She only has to deal with the resources she has."

“I’m not okay with that,” said Margo.

TMJ4 Jim Camacho, Waukesha resident

“I’m not okay with that at all. There has to be some sort of solution that doesn't involve not prosecuting,” said Jim Camacho, Waukesha resident.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip