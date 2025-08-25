A Waukesha charity that helps thousands of people in financial crisis is now dealing with its own financial setback after a former employee allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the organization.
St. Vincent de Paul in Waukesha County reported that a former employee misused a company credit card, taking what they estimate to be around $50,000.
"I'm just grateful that we do not have to have someone else not get something that they really need because of this. I'm grateful we have the dollars to continue," said Carol Maurer, District Council President of St. Vincent de Paul.
Watch: Waukesha charity speaks out after former employee steals thousands of dollars
The charity, which has been serving Waukesha since 1931, provides critical assistance to residents facing financial hardships.
"We have been in Waukesha since 1931, over 70 years. We meet immediate needs such as rent, utilities, and car repair for struggling families," Maurer said.
The theft occurred during the summer of 2024 and was immediately reported to police. After an investigation, police arrested the former employee for embezzlement. The District Attorney's office is expected to file formal theft charges within the next week.
The stolen funds were intended for operations at the three thrift stores St. Vincent de Paul runs throughout Waukesha County. These stores help generate revenue that supports their community assistance programs.
Despite the significant loss, Maurer reassured the community that their services remain uninterrupted. The organization had insurance coverage that is expected to recover more than half of the stolen funds.
"It has not affected our ability to provide aid," Maurer said. "We have been able to meet all the needs in the past. We helped over 17,000 people last year."
This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.