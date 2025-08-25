A Waukesha charity that helps thousands of people in financial crisis is now dealing with its own financial setback after a former employee allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the organization.

St. Vincent de Paul in Waukesha County reported that a former employee misused a company credit card, taking what they estimate to be around $50,000.

"I'm just grateful that we do not have to have someone else not get something that they really need because of this. I'm grateful we have the dollars to continue," said Carol Maurer, District Council President of St. Vincent de Paul.

Watch: Waukesha charity speaks out after former employee steals thousands of dollars

The charity, which has been serving Waukesha since 1931, provides critical assistance to residents facing financial hardships.

"We have been in Waukesha since 1931, over 70 years. We meet immediate needs such as rent, utilities, and car repair for struggling families," Maurer said.

TMJ4 Volunteer brings in a donation to St. Vincent de Paul.

The theft occurred during the summer of 2024 and was immediately reported to police. After an investigation, police arrested the former employee for embezzlement. The District Attorney's office is expected to file formal theft charges within the next week.

The stolen funds were intended for operations at the three thrift stores St. Vincent de Paul runs throughout Waukesha County. These stores help generate revenue that supports their community assistance programs.

TMJ4 Food being served to people in need by St. Vincent de Paul.

Despite the significant loss, Maurer reassured the community that their services remain uninterrupted. The organization had insurance coverage that is expected to recover more than half of the stolen funds.

"It has not affected our ability to provide aid," Maurer said. "We have been able to meet all the needs in the past. We helped over 17,000 people last year."

