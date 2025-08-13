MENOMONEE FALLS — New body camera video shows the dramatic rescue of a father and son from the fast-flowing Menomonee River in Menomonee Falls.

First responders and bystanders worked together Monday, Aug. 11, to rescue the pair, who had entered the river near Lime Kiln Park in an attempt to save their dog.

The son had been swept downstream by the current, and his father was clinging to a fixed object in the raging waters, according to a redacted incident report from the Menomonee Falls Police Department.

Rescuers eventually located the son and extracted him approximately half a mile downstream, still conscious. Both were rescued in an operation that lasted around 45 minutes.

Two rescued from raging Menomonee River after attempting to save dog

In a surprising turn of events, when the family returned to their vehicle in the parking lot, they found their dog, Lulu, waiting for them beside the car, according to an update from the Menomonee Falls fire chief on Wednesday.

“I don’t think you could ask for a happier ending to something that could have been so tragic,” Menomonee Falls Fire Department Chief Joe Pulvermacher said.

On Tuesday, Pulvermacher urged residents to stay away from high water conditions.

“We would love to make sure that people stay away from the swift water. It’s very difficult to initiate these rescues. It’s very difficult to be successful at these rescues,” Pulvermacher said.

