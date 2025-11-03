Two dead after being pulled from Waukesha house fire on Fieldridge Court

WAUEKSHA — Two people have died following a house fire in Waukesha on Monday morning, according to the City of Waukesha Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 1007 Fieldridge Court just before 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 3. After arriving, crews learned that two people were still inside the home and began search-and-rescue operations.

During the search and rescue, firefighters quickly found both occupants of the home, a 54-year-old and a 79-year-old, and removed them from the building.

Both were taken to a hospital, but neither survived, according to the department.

The fire was brought under control, and crews remained on the scene during the investigation. There were no firefighter injuries resulting from the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Waukesha Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau and the Waukesha Police Department.

The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted as part of standard protocol during the investigation.

Preliminary damage estimates are not yet available.

