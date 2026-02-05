WAUKESHA, Wis. — Two additional suspects have been charged in connection with a shooting in downtown Waukesha that investigators say was motivated by an ex-boyfriend's desire to harm his former girlfriend.

TMJ4

Waukesha Police charged 18-year-old Dominic Doran and 19-year-old Santos Rodriguez with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and reckless use of a firearm. Court records show their friend, 19-year-old Kaden Hoefler, who is also charged, told them he wanted to shoot up the house where his ex-girlfriend and their other friend were staying.

TMJ4 Dominic Doran, 18, is charged with shooting into a downtown Waukesha apartment.

"We have some victims here who are terrified. They are in their apartment," Commissioner Christopher Bailey said during a court hearing. "This is downtown Waukesha."

Investigators say the teens used their friend's Snapchat to track his location. They told police they shot 15 times into the apartment, drove away, then returned and shot again.

Watch: Two more charged in downtown Waukesha shooting that targeted ex-girlfriend

Two more charged in downtown Waukesha shooting that targeted ex-girlfriend

"One of the bullets hit where one of the victims were sitting. Had they been sitting there, they would have taken a bullet, and this case would be an even higher charge," Bailey said.

TMJ4

While Hoefler told investigators they were just messing around with their friends, the motive appears much darker. Hoefler said he wished he had killed his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend, something the court commissioner noted.

"Being upset that Victim A was not hurt and that he wanted her dead," Bailey said.

In an unusual twist, after the shooting, the male victim called his friends for a ride home. Police say Doran and Hoefler showed up in the same truck they used in the shooting and gave the victim a ride back to his home.

The attorneys tried to argue that two of the defendants didn't know there would be a shooting.

TMJ4 Santos Rodriguez, 19, is charged with being a part of a downtown Waukesha shooting.

"This is a good example of why if you know someone is up to no good or have a good reason to believe you should never get in that vehicle and go with them," Bailey said.

All the defendants are claiming that the other defendants pulled the trigger.

TMJ4

A judge set Doran and Rodriguez's bail at $100,000. The ex-boyfriend's bail is $10,000. The prosecutor said she plans to make a motion to have that raised based on new evidence.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip