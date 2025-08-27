PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A new ordinance in the Village of Pewaukee gives police the power to issue tickets to individuals who bully others, either in-person or online. Parents could also face fines if their child's behavior continues.

As students return to school this fall, the Village of Pewaukee Police Department has a new tool to combat bullying. The recently passed ordinance allows officers to issue tickets to those who engage in bullying behavior either in-person or online.

The new ordinance brought a mixed reaction from parents and grandparents in the area.

"I feel like our culture has gotten so where our kids are feeling entitled at a young age with no discipline. So it is a good thought. It is a good place to start, some accountability," said Jodi Vickary, a local mom.

While some parents support the measure, others question whether young children should receive tickets from police.

Tickets for bullying: New Pewaukee ordinance lets police fine students and parents

"I don't know actually," said Diane Pudlosky, a grandparent. "I would be more apt to ticket parents, the responsible adult than the child."

Police officials say ticketing parents is indeed an option under the new ordinance, but they hope to avoid issuing tickets altogether. When bullying occurs on school grounds, the Pewaukee School District will determine whether police intervention is necessary.

"If it rises to the level of us being involved, our first goal is education. Our second is enforcement,” said Deputy Chief Brian Foth of the Village of Pewaukee Police.

The police department requested this ordinance after experiencing delays in the past when trying to address bullying through arrests and the Waukesha District Attorney’s Office. They say with no specific state law, they often try to figure out where it could fit. In one particular case, they tried to press charges through the DA’s office but it took a year before they even heard back.

"We need immediate action on this. That way if we keep it on our level, the municipal level, we can address it immediately. We can enforce if needed," Foth said.

The fine for bullying starts at $100 for the first offense and increases to $250 for the second offense. Parents can also receive the same penalties if their child receives a second ticket.

Deputy Chief Foth noted that courts might consider community service as an alternative to monetary fines, emphasizing, "Our goal is just to get the behavior to stop."

