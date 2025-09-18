TOWN OF BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Oscar's Frozen Custard family broke ground on its new Town of Brookfield location Wednesday, nearly a year after a devastating fire destroyed the beloved custard shop that had served the community for generations.

Owners Jim Taylor and Susie Taylor celebrated the milestone with a ceremonial groundbreaking that featured dirt, custard scoops, and their signature "Oscar's Delight" flavor — vanilla custard with chocolate chips and pecans.

Watch: The Oscar's Frozen Custard family breaks ground with a shovel and a scoop after devastating fire

"Full steam ahead," Jim said on how the rebuild was going.

The November 2024 fire destroyed the original building, but the Taylors are rebuilding on nearly the same footprint with significant enhancements. The new location will feature a dramatically taller interior space.

TMJ4 The next generation, the Taylor's grand children, help to break ground with their shovels and construction toys.

"The inside space is going to be a little different because we are going to have a high ceiling with beams," Susie Taylor said.

TMJ4 Jim and Susie Taylor stand in front of the design of the Oscar's Frozen Custard rebuild.

The ceiling will peak at 41 feet — equivalent to four stories tall, according to Jim. The rebuild will also include a double drive-thru, something customers have been requesting. The Taylors plan to bring back some of their signature metal art while creating new pieces for the space.

"Beautiful tile floor that is going to have a beautiful mosaic of our homemade cone. Something that we are known for with our homemade cone recipe," Susie said.

TMJ4 Jim Taylor holds a bowl of custard while Susie Taylor holds a custard scoop while speaking to the crowd.

Despite the changes, the family wants customers to feel the familiar Oscar's experience when they return.

"It will still feel like home," Susie Taylor said. "I feel like customers will come in and feel like, 'Oh, we can create Oscar memories again here.’”

TMJ4 Jim and Susie Taylor stand on the place where Oscar's Frozen Custard is rebuilding.

The Taylors expect to open in January, but say they will be ready no later than February 20.

