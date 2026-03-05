Teen who admitted to killing his Waukesha parents sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole

A Waukesha teen who pleaded guilty to killing his mother and stepfather was sentenced Thursday afternoon to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Nikita Casap, who was 17 at the time of the killings, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his mother, Tatiana Casap, and his stepfather, Donald Mayer. The court dropped seven other counts against him, which included stealing money, taking the family car, and fleeing.

The only sentencing option was life in prison; however, the judge had the option to allow parole after at least 20 years.

Prosecutors asked for a sentence of life without parole. The defense argued that the crimes were committed when Casap was a child, and instead asked for a sentence of life with the possibility of parole.

Casap admitted to shooting and killing his parents in their Waukesha home in February of last year. He then lived with their bodies for nearly two weeks before stealing their car and $14,000 and going on the run.

According to federal court documents, Casap was motivated to kill his family through a plot to assassinate President Trump and overthrow the government. The high school junior had been communicating with someone from Russia and planned to move to Eastern Europe after the murders.

