LISBON, Wis. — A Lisbon neighborhood successfully advocated for new stop signs after two children were injured in a minibike crash at an intersection that previously had no traffic control measures.

The crash occurred two weeks ago in the Lynndale Farms subdivision when a driver collided with a minibike at the intersection of Lynndale Lane and Willow Creek Drive.

.

TMJ4 Dale Kuphall, a neighbor who helped organize community efforts to address the lack of stop signs in his subdivision. Kuphall stands in front of an intersection where a minibike and a car collided.



"We were one incident too late to request stop signs," said Dale Kuphall, a neighbor who helped organize community efforts to address the safety concern.

Kuphall and other residents worked together to petition the Village of Lisbon for stop signs at key intersections throughout their subdivision.

TMJ4 Workers install new stop signs in Lynndale Farms subdivision in Lisbon.

"This intersection here at Lynndale and Willow Creek is probably the riskiest intersection in the neighborhood," Kuphall said. "We have cars coming down hills in one direction and a straightaway that crosses it."

Watch: Stop signs installed in Lisbon subdivision after minibike crash injures 2 children

Stop signs installed in Lisbon subdivision after minibike crash injures 2 children

The village agreed that stop signs were needed and installed them on Friday. While residents had hoped for four-way stop signs, village engineers decided on two-way stop signs to maintain traffic flow. The village also included warning signage indicating that cross traffic does not stop.

"Having a four-way controlled stop sign would be a great improvement for the safety of the neighborhood for the kids, we have a lot of little kids," Kuphall said.

TMJ4 Janes shouts her thanks to the workers installing stop signs as she drives by.

Neighbor Jane, who did not give her last name, expressed relief at seeing the new traffic controls installed. She thanked the workers putting them up as she drove by.

"The signage should prevent accidents," Jane said. "Oh, thank you so much, that is fabulous."

The Village Administrator said officials are evaluating whether additional speed limits are needed throughout the subdivision. The administrator reminded drivers that residential streets have a 25 mph speed limit even when not posted.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip