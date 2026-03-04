Some are worried, others aren't concerned as gas prices rise in Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Gas prices in the Milwaukee area have jumped 27 cents per gallon in the past week, and analysts warn prices could climb even higher before the week is out. The spike follows an attack in Iran over the weekend, after which NBC reported the price of crude oil began to surge.

In Waukesha, where prices are approaching $3 a gallon, drivers are already feeling the impact.

Zak Flessas, who owns a snow removal and lawn care company, said the rising cost at the pump means his customers will be paying more, too.

"Gas prices go up, which means lawn care goes up, which means snow removal goes up, and we all pay. Which is unfortunate for everybody," Flessas said.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in Milwaukee has risen to $2.71 a gallon. Nationally, the average price of gas is $3.07 per gallon. GasBuddy warns prices could reach as high as $3.20 per gallon by the end of the week.

Flessas said he relies heavily on fuel to run his business.

"I do lawn care and snow removal. And a lot of gas," Flessas said.

Not every driver is alarmed — at least not yet. Jack Mlachnik said he noticed prices are going up, but isn't worried about it at current levels.

"It definitely affects us, it definitely affects me and my family," Mlachnik said.

When asked what price would get his attention, Mlachnik said he isn't sure the current increase is enough to change his habits.

"I don't know, maybe if it was like $4 a gallon," Mlachnik said.

