Slender Man stabbing case: Morgan Geyser expected in court for hearing on conditional release plan

WAUKESHA — Morgan Geyser, one of the women convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing case, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a motion hearing related to her conditional release plan, according to court records.

The hearing comes two weeks after Waukesha County Circuit Judge Scott Wagner approved the conditional release plan during a review hearing on July 17.

Geyser was sentenced to 40 years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute for her role in the 2014 attack that shocked the nation.

Geyser and her friend Anissa Weier were both 12 years old when they lured their friend, Payton Leutner, to the woods, where Geyser stabbed her 19 times, nearly killing her.

Both Geyser and Weier were found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and were committed to mental institutions. While Weier was released in 2021, Geyser has remained at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute after her conditional release to a group home was delayed multiple times.

If released to a group home, Geyser would remain under state supervision, which includes GPS monitoring and court oversight.

"It will not be in Milwaukee or Waukesha counties," said Tony Cotton, Geyser's attorney.

The location of the group home will not be released to the public.

