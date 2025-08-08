WAUKESHA — An approved conditional release plan for one of the women convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing case has been delayed again.

Morgan Geyser's attorney filed a letter with the courts stating the facility has rescinded the agreed upon placement.

"Unfortunately, due to the publicity surrounding the placement, the facility has now declined to receive Ms. Geyser," attorney Anthony Cotton wrote in a letter dated Aug. 8.

'Slender Man' stabber's release delayed after facility rescinds placement

Geyser and her friend Anissa Weier were both 12 years old when they lured their friend, Payton Leutner, to the woods, where Geyser stabbed her 19 times, nearly killing her.

Both Geyser and Weier were found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and were committed to mental institutions. While Weier was released in 2021, Geyser has remained at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute after her conditional release to a group home was delayed multiple times.

Once released to a group home, Geyser will remain under state supervision, which includes GPS monitoring and court oversight.

