Slender Man assailant Morgan Geyser returns to Waukesha County Jail after Chicago-area arrest

Morgan Geyser, one of two people convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing case, has returned to Waukesha County Jail, her attorney Anthony Cotton confirmed.

TMJ4 was outside the jail when a Cook County vehicle with tinted windows pulled into the jail's sallyport as Geyser was transported back to Wisconsin custody.

Geyser was arrested Sunday in the Chicago suburb of Posen after escaping from her group home over the weekend. She had been held on a fugitive warrant following her capture.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has filed a petition to revoke Geyser's conditional release, according to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office. If successful, the petition would send her back to a mental health facility where she had spent more than a decade.

Geyser was one of two people convicted in connection with the 2014 Slender Man stabbing incident that shocked the community and gained national attention.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

