Residents rebound as historic flooding along Fox River submerges backyards and roadways

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Residents along the Fox River are trying to stay dry as flooding submerges backyards and roadways Monday morning.

Residents are still feeling the splash of a historic flood that hit home for many in the Milwaukee area and beyond. Along the Fox River in Waukesha, parts of neighborhoods are underwater.

"We've never seen it up this high. You know, we walked into the park last night, and the water was way higher than we've ever seen it,” said resident Richard Oakes.

A playground that has turned into more of a water park, drains that can’t keep up with the rushing water, and a river that has spilled far beyond its path are what residents in Waukesha are seeing after Saturday evening’s storm.

Oakes has been living in his home near the Fox River for eight years and has seen flooding in the area before. Other than having to clear water out of his workshop, he says he feels lucky they didn’t have major damage.

"We've got a couple neighbors up the street who had a couple of inches of water in the basement, and I know along the river here, a lot of the backyards just got completely submerged,” said Oakes.

Backyards and front streets facing the river have gone underwater.

"There was no water in the street at all when we went to bed, and we woke up and it’s all of this," said resident Dominic Densow.

Densow found standing water in front of his home and spent the morning putting down sandbags.

"Live near a river, and there's not a whole lot of shock if it comes up,” said Densow.

With the Fox River at a moderate flood stage, residents hope the worst of the flood is over.

