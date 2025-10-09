Resident happy as major Menomonee Falls road reopens after August flood damage

MENOMONEE FALLS — A major road in Menomonee Falls has fully reopened after culverts washed out during severe flooding in August, but repairs to a third location will take several more months.

Lilly Road north of Appleton Avenue and Lilly Road north of Good Hope Road are now open to traffic after the village completed emergency repairs to damaged culverts. The bridge at Campbell Drive, however, remains closed while the state prepares for reconstruction work.

TMJ4 Tom Coroza lives on Lilly Road next to the culvert that washed away.

"The rock, the asphalt is all new. The culvert is brand new," said Tom Corozza, pointing to the changes.

He lives on Lilly Road next to the culvert. Corozza's road shut down the day of the flooding when water washed out the culvert beneath it. The flooding also caused significant damage to his home.

"I had 17 and a half inches of backup sewer," Corozza said.

While Corozza focused on repairing his flood-damaged home, he was surrounded by water from the washed-out culvert. As the water receded, Lilly Road remained closed at two locations where culverts had been destroyed.

"It was a little inconvenient," Corozza said.

TMJ4 New culvert on Lilly Road.

Menomonee Falls Village Manager Mark Fitzgerald said repairing the roads was a major priority because the community has so few north-south routes. An emergency declaration allowed the village to design and build replacement culverts simultaneously, completing the road repairs in just two months.

According to Fitzgerald. the Campbell Drive bridge will take longer to fix because the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will handle those repairs. The state agency is expected to begin bridge work in November.

"I haven't been able to go this way because there's no bridge," said Pete Prodoehl, who bikes to work along Campbell Drive.

TMJ4 Pete Prodoehl stands next to the washed out bridge on Campbell Drive.

Prodoehl said the closure is manageable because the area around the bridge consists of businesses rather than homes.

"It is not terrible for me, but it's annoying," Prodoehl said.

The Campbell Drive bridge is expected to reopen by early next year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

