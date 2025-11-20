Reinventing Farmers Markets: How one woman built a year-round indoor farmers market

BROOKFIELD — When you think of farmers' markets, you probably think seasonal. But that doesn't have to be the case. That's where a unique shop in Brookfield, which is celebrating a major milestone, comes into play.

Welcome to Farmers Market To Go in Brookfield on the corner of Capitol Drive and Calhoun Road. It’s a shop that allows farmers' market vendors to sell their goods all year round. It opened in November 2024, so this is its 1-year anniversary.

“We started with around 30 farmers and producers, and we are now over 50 farmers and producers," Alena Joling, the owner of Farmers Market To Go, said.

James Groh The produce section at Farmers Market To Go.

Joling initially started the shop to help small businesses grow. Having worked at farmers' markets with her company Moleta: Artisinal Sharpening, a knife-sharpening business, she experienced firsthand the struggles and successes vendors have. One of the most glaring issues was how business could scale their operations.

“There's a few rungs of the ladder missing when people are trying to take it from that farmers market level to the grocery store," she said.

Farmers Market To Go is that stepping stone. Each vendor gets their own section on the shelves of the shop. The space is like a mini storefront. Vendors pay for the location, but get to keep 100 percent of the profits.

"So having their own space where there doesn't have to be any fees added because the owner isn't taking home a profit, enables them to keep their prices the same as they would have at farmers markets," Joling said.

Not all farmers' market vendors are year-round businesses. Farmers Market To Go allows entrepreneurs the chance to experience what it's like to be a year-round operation. And for those who do sell throughout the year, it's a chance to get product in front of new customers.

“Most of the farmers' markets end right about now, and we're still stuck with all this stuff," Corban Koster, a farmer with Geneva Lakes Produce, said.

James Groh Corban Koster with Geneva Lakes Produce stocks the shelves at Farmers Market To Go with potatoes.

You can find Geneva Lakes Produce at grocery stores, but a lot of its business comes from farmerss markets. Thanks to Joling's shop, Koster can sell his produce during the off-season.

“So these are the most flavorful carrots and brussels sprouts that we've had all year, and I otherwise might not have the retail opportunity to sell them," Koster said.

Many vendors were excited to join Farmers Market To Go's mission. However, others were skeptical, like Samantha May. She sells a sauce called Sammy May's BeerBQ Sauce.

"And I just kind of said, okay we're going to go for it. I'll give it 6 months and see how it goes. And here I am still a year later," May said.

Now, she works as the business office manager in addition to running her own sauce line. She's completely committed.

"This is essentially my storefront. I own this shelf, and I wanted to be able to relate and help other vendors know that if they don't have a storefront, this is a great way to get your feet wet and at least try it out," May said.

Watch the story to see more of Farmers Market To Go....

Reinventing Farmers Markets: How one woman built a year-round indoor farmers market

The shop carries everything from milk to produce to tea to sauces to chips to lunches to bloody mary mix.

Farmers Market To Go is open from 10 am to 6 pm every day of the week.

