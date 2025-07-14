Recent Arrowhead High School grad drafted to Mets

HARTLAND, Wis. — A recent Arrowhead High School graduate was drafted to the MLB Monday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Wisconsin high school pitcher Peter Kussow drawing MLB scouts with 97 mph fastball

The New York Mets drafted 18-year-old pitcher Peter Kussow in the fourth round (No. 133 overall).

He was the only high school pitcher from Wisconsin invited to the draft combine of the 322 prospects that attended, according to Sports Illustrated.

Kussow committed to the University of Louisville in October of 2022 and is beginning work with the team this month. With the Mets' pick, Kussow must decide whether to go to The Show or stay with the Cardinals.

"He'll have a decision to make about if he wants to go that route or if he wants to go to Louisville, and it's a great problem to have," Kussow's coach Nick Brengosz told TMJ4 reporter Ashely Washburn.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound right-handed pitcher can throw a fastball that reaches 97 miles per hour and has a signature slider. He used both pitches to throw a no-hitter against Kettle Moraine that included 16 strikeouts and 93 pitches.

Watch: Wisconsin high school pitcher Peter Kussow drawing MLB scouts with 97 mph fastball

Wisconsin high school pitcher Peter Kussow drawing MLB scouts with 97 mph fastball

"His slider is one of the best for sure in the region if not in the entire United States for prep," Brengosz said. "It's very difficult to hit even if you're sitting on it."

MLB.com's predicted signing bonus value for Kussow is around $550,000.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip