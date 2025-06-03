HARTLAND, Wis. — Wisconsin's top baseball prospect Peter Kussow is turning heads with his impressive 97 mph fastball and devastating slider, attracting MLB scouts to his high school games.

The 18-year-old Arrowhead High School pitcher recently threw a no-hitter against Kettle Moraine, recording 16 strikeouts in just 93 pitches.

"I never thought I'd see the day that kids are throwing 95 miles an hour in high school," Arrowhead head baseball coach Nick Brengosz said.

While his fastball reaches 97 mph, Kussow's slider is considered his signature pitch.

RHP Peter Kussow (Arrowhead HS, WI)



6-foot-5, 200-pounds



FB: 93-95 mph

CB: 86-88 mph, 2659 rpm

CH: 87-90 mph



Strike after strike after strike. Loose funk w/ more in the tank. Power stuff. 👍👍@LouisvilleBSB commit#Super60 | #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/mwF346KEKP — Shooter Hunt (@ShooterHunt) February 2, 2025

"I like my slider, which I usually go to as my wipeout pitch and a pitch that I can also land for strikes early in the count," Kussow said.

"His slider is one of the best for sure in the region if not in the entire United States for prep," Brengosz added. "I mean it's just very difficult to hit even if you're sitting on it."

Wisconsin high school pitcher Peter Kussow drawing MLB scouts with 97 mph fastball

With a three-pitch arsenal that includes a changeup, Kussow has committed to the University of Louisville, where he's set to begin next month.

"I love the coaching and the history of success that they've had there," Kussow explained. "I really felt that they could push me, and so I can go on to go to that next level and play in the major leagues."

I am very excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Louisville. I would like to thank my family, my coaches, and my teammates for supporting me through this journey. #GoCards pic.twitter.com/hL3SHr5XRL — Peter Kussow (@KussowPeter) October 29, 2022

However, with the MLB Draft approaching in July and scouts viewing him as a potential top-five-round selection, Kussow faces a decision about his immediate future.

"He'll have a decision to make about if he wants to go that route or if he wants to go to Louisville, and it's a great problem to have," Brengosz explained.

Rob Becker, who has had a front-row seat to Kussow's development, believes the young pitcher has unlimited potential.

"I mean he's just got such a skill set and you know work ethic that I mean the sky is the limit for him," Arrowhead pitching coach Rob Becker said.

