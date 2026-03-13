Plow companies and salt suppliers are stocking up and preparing for every possible scenario as a winter storm approaches.

Mike Anderson, of Green Hills Supply, said demand has surged ahead of the incoming weather.

TMJ4 Mike Anderson of Green Hills Supply stands in front of one the salt sheds.

"Everybody is kind of panic buying with the weather being up in the air. We have a lot of contractors and municipalities are stocking up to be as prepared as possible," Anderson said.

Anderson supplies salt and brine for more than 20 municipalities, including Menomonee Falls, Lisbon, Greenfield, Cedarburg and West Milwaukee. He said those municipalities have come in to get additives to add to their brine to help melt ice faster. He also supplies contractors who plow businesses and homes.

TMJ4 Morgan Ferrari of All Season Facility Maintenance in Mukwonago stands in front of a plow truck and de-icing truck filled with brine.



Morgan Ferrari, of All Season Facility Maintenance in Mukwonago, said the uncertainty is making preparation more complicated.

Watch: Preparing for everything: Waukesha County plow companies and salt suppliers ready for winter storm

Preparing for everything, Waukesha County plow companies and salt suppliers ready for winter storm

"This is a tricky storm. Everybody is all over the board," Ferrari said. “We have so many contingency plans based on what happens.”

TMJ4 Morgan Ferrari stands in the All Season garage where some of the trucks are ready for an ice storm and some are ready if there is a snow storm.



All Season, which plows in multiple counties around the area, has split its trucks — half are outfitted for an ice storm and the other half are ready if there is mainly snow.

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