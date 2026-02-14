MENOMONEE FALLS — Students at Menomonee Falls High School walked out of a school assembly Friday afternoon to protest nationwide immigration enforcement policies, despite initial safety concerns.

"I think it shows that we will not stand idly by as masked men grab citizens from our streets and as our communities are being so divided," said Claire Grandkoski, a junior who helped organize the march.

Police find threat not credible, students walk out in protest of ICE

The walkout faced uncertainty after families received an email Thursday night from the high school principal stating the district was told the student-led demonstration had been canceled due to a possible threat.

"I think some of us were going to do it anyway," Grandkoski said.

Friday morning, families received another email explaining that the Menomonee Falls Police Department had investigated the threat and found it not credible.

The incident comes the same week that a Bay View High School walkout was targeted with threats. Milwaukee police arrested someone for making a threat of gun violence against that demonstration.

"To me it's scary. It's scary, it's horrifying that online presence or trolls can make these kinds of threats to try and shut down these events," said Andy Guss, who served as a safety liaison for the walkout.

Guss is active in the Grassroots Menomonee Falls Area organization and expressed pride in the students' activism.

"Ya know, I know it takes a lot and I'm super proud of them. We are very proud of them and I look forward to ya know more work and more action from the students as they grow," Guss said.

TMJ4 reached out to all school board members for comment on the walkout but did not hear back from any of them.

