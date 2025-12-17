Plow companies conserve salt as they deal with a growing shortage

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Snow plow drivers have had a busy start to the season, but many say they are conserving their salt with fears of a shortage growing.

Morgan Ferrari of All Season Facility Maintenance experienced the shortage firsthand when trying to place an order.

"There was no bulk salt. Then I called Mike [Anderson] to get the order in and then he broke the news to me that the port does not have much left," Ferrari said.

Mike Anderson of Green Hills Supply, which supplies salt and brine to plow drivers and municipalities, says this year has been exceptionally busy compared to previous seasons.

"This year compared to last year, we have sold more bags of salt and more bulk salt than all of last year," Anderson said. "We are only a month into the season so that is pretty crazy."

Anderson says city and county streets will get their salt, but he is already having to cut back supplies to private companies. In a typical December, Green Hills Supply would have four bins filled with salt, but current supplies are significantly lower.

"I mean it is a little bit," Anderson said when asked if he is worried.

The shortage brings back memories of 2019 when Waukesha County was hit hard by a salt shortage due to a combination of low supply and weather conditions. That shortage sent salt prices sky high, forcing many plow companies to absorb the costs.

"We took a loss, we have a contract," Ferrari said about the 2019 shortage.

Companies are already seeing prices rise from low salt supplies. Ferrari is making more brine since it only uses 21% salt, but both she and Anderson say the best thing everyone can do is try to use less salt.

"I don't want to be in a position where, come February, we have nothing. That is what I am worried about," Ferrari said.

Salt boats are expected to arrive at the Port of Milwaukee by the end of this week, but Anderson will only be able to fill up two of his four bins. Both companies are asking everyone to buy only what they need when it comes to salt this year, and not to stockpile.

