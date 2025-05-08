Plans for Oconomowoc Costco move forward as neighbors offer opinions

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — A roughly 23-acre plot of land near Sawyer Road and Pabst Farms Boulevard in Oconomowoc could soon be home to a new Costco, bringing the retailer's sixth location to southeastern Wisconsin.

In April, the city announced that it had received an application from the big-box warehouse club store, expressing desires to build a location on vacant land at Pabst Farms.

The city's plan commission approved several initial items unanimously on Wednesday night, moving the proposed development one step closer to reality.

That included approval of a certified survey map for the site, a resolution to amend the city's comprehensive plan to change the land use to commercial, an ordinance to change the land to a general commercial district, and a conditional use permit to allow gasoline sales and vehicle service.

Costco has yet to purchase the land.

The project includes plans for a warehouse store, fueling center and additional amenities.

TMJ4 traveled to the neighborhood just north of the proposed development to see how neighbors were feeling as the process gets underway.

"I'm excited about it. I know it's going to be more traffic and stuff, but I grew up in a big city, so I'm not worried about that," said Russell.

Christy Russell, who lives nearby, looks forward to the convenience of having the store near her neighborhood.

"Being close by. We even joke about riding our bikes there," said Russell.

Another resident, Pamela Pickleman, shares similar enthusiasm for the project.

"I feel it's a very positive thing. I'm going to be excited to shop there in my own neighborhood," said Pickleman.

Not all residents support the development. Some neighbors TMJ4 spoke with off camera expressed concerns about increased traffic and noise pollution.

In April, when the project was first announced, longtime resident Ann Kratzer voiced worries about the community's growth.

"I like it at this population don't want it to keep growing," said Kratzer, who has lived in the area for 54 years.

According to the city planner, all items approved Wednesday will now go before the city council, which will include a public hearing. They told TMJ4 that is expected to take place June 3.

