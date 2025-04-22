New Costco? Oconomowoc community split

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Costco has applied to build on approximately 23 acres of vacant land at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc.

City officials received the application on April 17. The proposed location sits north of Interstate 94 near County Highway P, in the business park area of the 1,500-acre Pabst Farms development.

Mark Miner, who works in Oconomowoc, said the project makes sense given the area's recent growth.

TMJ4 News Mark Miner

“When I started working in Oconomowoc from Dousman, there was one stoplight. Now there’s 10,” Miner said. “We’re big Costco fans. It just saves us 15 minutes of driving. Anything along the interstate is going to grow.”

Bethany Dindorf, who moved to Oconomowoc a year ago, said the store would be convenient.

“We love Costco,” Dindorf said. “They have it all. You get so much for a good price. That’s what attracted us here — it’s up and coming, it’s growing, and everyone loves Costco. We wouldn’t have to drive 20 minutes to Pewaukee.”

TMJ4 News Bethany Dindorf (Left)

The application follows a series of recent developments at Pabst Farms, including a $189 million Aurora Medical Center, Fleet Farm, Metro Market, Starbucks, and a 115,000-square-foot YMCA. The city has marketed the site as a mixed-use community with commercial, residential, and medical facilities.

Watch: Residents split on Costco coming to Oconomowoc

Costco eyeing spot in Oconomowoc

Mayor Robert P. Magnus said interest from a national retailer like Costco aligns with the city's long-term development goals.

“The Oconomowoc community continues to grow with new residents and consumers, so it is a positive step for the overall Pabst Farms Development,” Magnus said.

Not all residents support the expansion. Ann Kratzer, who has lived in Oconomowoc for more than 50 years, expressed concern about continued development.

TMJ4 News Ann Kratzer

“I like it at this population. I don’t want it to keep growing,” Kratzer said. “There used to be nothing here. I went to a grade school across the street — it’s not there anymore. Now there’s a Qdoba.”

City officials have not announced a timeline for construction or opening. The application remains under review.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip