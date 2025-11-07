PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Ashley Kirchenberg's home for the past six years is now nothing but ash and debris after a devastating fire on Monday morning destroyed everything she owned.

The Waukesha County residence, which Kirchenberg rented from her 'landlady' who also lived there, was consumed by flames that could be seen for miles. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, ashes disposed of outside the residence ignited and spread to the home.

Kirchenberg had left for work that morning with only the clothes on her back, unaware that she would return to find her entire life reduced to ash.

Ashley Kirchenberg Shortly after a fire destroyed Ashley's home.

"I grew so much as a person living out here because I moved out here during covid," Kirchenberg said.

Watch: Pewaukee woman working to rebuild after fire destroys everything

Pewaukee woman working to rebuild after fire destroys everything

The quiet, wildlife-filled property had been her sanctuary, but now both she and her landlady are starting from ground zero.

"It's been very humbling," Kirchenberg said.

Mike Beiermeister Ashley Kirchenberg lost everything in a fire on Monday.

Among the irreplaceable losses are photo albums filled with memories, but the most devastating loss was her 14-year-old cat, Kittyboy, who was never found in the aftermath.

"I've had memories, photo albums, that are gone now, but the cat, I think, was the hardest thing to lose," Kirchenberg said.

Ashley Kirchenberg Ashley's cat lost in the fire.

The emotional toll has been overwhelming for Kirchenberg, who didn't have renters insurance to help cover her losses. She hopes it serves as a lesson to others to secure this type of insurance.

"I'm overwhelmed. I'm overwhelmed with grief and sadness, and I'm overwhelmed with being blessed and thankful for everyone surrounding me," she said.

Despite the tragedy, Kirchenberg has found comfort in the support from neighbors, friends and strangers who have stepped up to help during this difficult time.

"I think things happen for us, not to us, so I'm trying to find the growth of what comes out of this," Kirchenberg said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help her rebuild and move forward after losing everything in the fire.

The Pewaukee Fire Department was assisted by Merton Community Fire Department, Lake Country Fire and Rescue, Village of Menomonee Falls Fire Department, Village of Sussex Fire Department, Village of Hartland Fire Department, Western Lakes Fire District, and City of Brookfield Fire Department.

This story was reported on-air by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

