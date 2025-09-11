Pewaukee veterans and volunteers ring the bell to honor heroes past and present with new bell tower memorial

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A quiet moment in Kiwanis Village Park will soon be broken by the solemn ring of a bell—one that carries deep meaning for a community committed to remembering the tragedy of September 11 and the service of veterans and first responders.

With seven flags waving and dozens of names engraved in brick, the site serves as a tribute to sacrifice and service.

“A lot of blood, sweat, and tears went into this project,” said Bell Tower Memorial board member Bill Rheingans.

The memorial has been more than six years in the making at this location and was completed earlier this year. Now, a ceremony on September 11 will bring the community together to honor the victims of 9/11 and dedicate this site to veterans, first responders and community members.

“It, of course, remembers the tragedy of September 11, but also is an opportunity to thank and represent our veterans and first responders,” said Bell Tower Memorial volunteer, Becky Miller.

Rheingans connected with TMJ4 through the “Let’s Talk West Allis” event, where he shared the news about the newly built memorial and the ceremony.

“It’s nice to see it really come to — come to life,” said veteran, Gary Delaney.

Army veteran Delaney served during the Cold War, working on missile sites in Wisconsin. Now, he is the commander of the honor guard for Pewaukee Post 71 that will lead the ceremony with a gun salute and bugle call. He reflected on the meaning behind the memorial and the impact of veterans and first responders.

“Most people go away from things, and they're [first responders] headed right towards it. So we want to respect everybody,” he said. “We can show respect to not only the people that died in 9/11 but also our first responders and everything all they have to go through.”

The bell itself stands as a symbol of the call to serve. Miller added that the mission is to honor, educate, and remember.

“This memorial is kind of the representation of that mission in real life, in real time, something tangible that we can really give back to the community, to show our appreciation,” said Miller.

The public is invited to a dedication ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday. The event will honor those lost on 9/11 and all who have answered the call in service to others.

“It’s very important, you know, to not celebrate but honor those individuals from 9/11,” said Rheingans. “It was a tragedy. We want to make sure that the memorial continues to honor those individuals.”

The Bell Tower Memorial has programs available for students and community members to learn more about veterans close to them.

