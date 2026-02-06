Pewaukee family built a rainbow igloo in their front yard

PEWAUKEE — The award for one of the coolest things I’ve seen outside this winter goes to a rainbow igloo in the front yard of a Pewaukee home.

Or, I guess it’s more appropriate to say the award goes to the family that built this rainbow colored igloo.

Over the course of about a week, the Hanon family froze 200 blocks of ice. They built the igloo to be about four feet high and six feet wide.

James Groh The rainbow igloo the Hanon family built in front of their Pewaukee home.

The interior designers, aka the Hanon children, built an ice fire, ice chairs, and even made some ice food.

“We loved it because it was economical. It was just a bunch of shoe boxes we bought at Walmart. I think it was 20," Hanon said.

I have no data on how many rainbow igloos are made every year in Wisconsin, but I’m assuming the number is pretty low. Which means the Hanon kids have one of the coolest front yards this winter.

James Groh Freezing colored water to make the rainbow igloo.

"Our kids wanted to put it in our front yard, so we could share it with our neighborhood easier. And so it's been so fun for the children to come over and see it that are in the neighborhood," Hanon said.

While the igloo looks good during the day. It's even cooler at night while it is all lit up.

“A lot of different cars driving by to enjoy the beauty of it when it’s lit up at night," Hanon said.

Ryan Hanon The rainbow igloo lit up at night.

The igloo is very sturdy. It won't come down easy... except for when the weather heats up. Then it will slowly melt away.

“And we keep looking at the temperatures and instead of going when is it getting warmer because we want it we’re going oh no it’s going to be 40 next week," Hanon said.

So in the meantime, what do you do when you have an igloo like this, snowball fight. It’s the perfect thing for a snowball fight.

