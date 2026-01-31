People in downtown Waukesha concerned after fourth seemingly random shooting in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA — Waukesha Police are investigating a series of seemingly random drive-by shootings that have targeted homes across the area, with the latest incident occurring Thursday night in the city's downtown area.

The fourth shooting happened just off Main Street and Wisconsin Avenue across the street from the Waukesha Public Library. Multiple bullets struck a home mainly striking an upstairs window. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 9:20 p.m. and again at 9:50 p.m., though police weren't called until after the second round of shots.

TMJ4 Tristan Capsos lives across the street from the home that was struck by multiple bullets.

"I heard at least 4 or 5, thud, thud, thud, thud and then a car drive off," Tristan Capsos, who lives across the street from the home, said.

Capsos added that he heard almost the same thing 20 minutes later, followed by a car driving away quickly.

Watch here: Why some in downtown Waukesha are concerned after a seemingly random string of shootings over the past week in Waukesha County.

People in downtown Waukesha concerned after fourth seemly random shooting in Waukesha County

Waukesha Police, along with the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office and New Berlin Police, have been investigating the shootings that began over the weekend.

TMJ4 Surveillance video of a vehicle driving by and shooting in a Waukesha neighborhood.

Here's what investigators have confirmed:

Saturday: Three homes were shot in the City and Village of Waukesha, and one home was shot in New Berlin.

Monday morning: The same New Berlin home was targeted again.

Thursday night: A home on Main Street in Waukesha was shot multiple times.

TMJ4 Close up of bullet hole in a home on River Valley Road hit by gunfire.

No one has been injured in any of the shootings, though people have been inside their homes when shots were fired at the homes. Investigators say the shootings appear to have no motive, no specific target and no identified suspect.

"Disappointed, honestly confused that people think it is okay to do this," Chloe Reece, who lives across the street from the home hit by gunfire, said.

TMJ4 Chloe Reece lives across the street from one of the homes hit by gunfire.

The random nature of the shootings has left residents unsettled, particularly given the community's history with the 2021 Christmas parade tragedy.

"With how much we have been through with the parade tragedy and all, I feel like everyone wants to be safe and protected here and to know that it is happening, literally right outside our front door," Azar Jones, who lives and works near the latest shooting, said.

TMJ4 Azar Jones lives and works near the shooting in downtown Waukesha.

Heather Wierzchowski, who works downtown says, “it is a little sickening, scary."

Police are asking residents in the affected areas to check any security cameras they may have for potential evidence.

TMJ4 Heather Wierzchowski works downtown.

"Just hoping they can catch whoever it is and it can stop," Reece said.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with the shootings. Click here for more information.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip