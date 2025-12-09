WAUKESHA — A Waukesha mother says her fifth-grade son received a disturbing video over Thanksgiving break that she believes threatens both her child and Banting Elementary School.

Allison Novara said the video, which was sent to a group of fifth-grade students, shows stick figures beating up her son, followed by a movie character holding a gun.

TMJ4 Screen grab of the video sent to 5th grade student

"It's terrifying," Novara said. "It makes me want to cry. The thought that he is in 5th grade dealing with this."

Novara said she interprets the video as threatening.

TMJ4 Allison Novara and Jonathan Busker

"From my interpretation of it, I mean, it's threatening. It's not only a threat to my son but to the school," she said.

Her son, who is being kept anonymous for safety reasons, said he was afraid to attend school after receiving the video.

"I was scared to go to school. I mean, I didn't want to go to school just in case. What happens if he actually does bring a gun?" the fifth-grader said.

Watch: Parents contact TMJ4 after fifth-grader receives threatening video from classmate

Parents contact TMJ4 after fifth-grader receives threatening video from classmate

The family said this isn't the first time their son has had issues with the student who sent the video.

"This has gone way too far," the fifth-grader said.

A spokesperson for the school district said a comprehensive investigation was conducted, and there is no threat to Banting Elementary School.

TMJ4 Email sent from Banting Elementary School to 5th grade parents

The child's father, Jonathan Busker, said he received the email that was sent to other fifth-grade parents Monday morning, but he doesn't think the school's response is adequate.

"If it was me, I wanted the kid charged," Busker said.

When asked about the district's determination that there was no threat, Busker said it was devastating.

"I mean, it's devastating, and it hurts ya and makes you angry," he said.

Novara said they contacted TMJ4 because she feels the school isn't doing enough and believes other parents should be aware of the situation.

"Because the school is not doing enough about it and I do feel that parents need to be alerted," she said.

The district said it cannot comment on any disciplinary actions. Novara and Busker said they are planning to take legal action.

This story was reported on-air by Megan Lee and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip