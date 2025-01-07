WAUKESHA, Wis. — The homeless encampment across from Frame Park is set to be cleared out on Tuesday, according to the leader of an outreach group assisting the people there.

James Mariscal is the founder of One Tree Ministry-Outreach. He drives from West Bend to help the people there and in Milwaukee County.

Mike Beiermeister James Mariscal

His team is dedicated to helping relocate the remaining individuals as they make daily contact with the group there.

“Our biggest push is to get them into a safe property,” said Mariscal. “Right now, we are in the process, in the last couple of days, of moving them to their new facility, which is undisclosed and not going to be announced.”

He added that some do not plan on leaving and do not want help. Others, he said, have fallen on hard times and are looking for a way out.

Addiction, resumes, and transportation have been some of the biggest obstacles in helping find work and housing for these individuals.

“They're humans just like you and me, and they're hungry just like us,” said Mariscal. “They deserve a warm shelter. They deserve warm food and water to drink.”

He told TMJ4 that a number of people living there received eviction notices from the property owners, and Tuesday would be the day they would be forced out.

Watch: Outreach group working to help homeless at Waukesha encampment prior to removal

“When I found out about this, I was a little shocked, but a little irritated as well,” he said.

The encampment has been the site of debate in the Waukesha community. Residents who live nearby have shared their concerns about the activity.

Authorities were called to the property in May last year to clear out the people living there, according to Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly. However, individuals continued to come back.

As of Sunday night, Mariscal said 18 people were still living there.

As Mariscal works to help the homeless relocate, he’s calling on the community to donate supplies and assist these individuals during the transition.

“We will definitely appreciate any gently used items, warming items, female hygiene items, baby wipes, water, and hygiene basics to stay warm and alive,” said Mariscal. “That's the biggest push.”

His goal is to one day have a safe location in Waukesha where all homeless people are welcomed.

You can learn more and how to donate to One Tree Ministry-Outreach by visiting their Facebook page.

More resources for the homeless in Waukesha:

Salvation Army Waukesha: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/waukesha/

Hope Center Waukesha: Home - Hope Center WI

Waukesha County: https://www.waukeshacounty.gov/accessserviceshomeless/housing

Hebron House: https://www.hebronhouse.org/

Waukesha Free Clinic: https://waukeshafreeclinic.org/homeless-outreach/

NAMI Southeast Wisconsin: https://namisoutheastwi.org/resources/local-resources/path/

