Three Arrowhead Union High School students have spoken out against a new electronic pass (or ePass) system that limits how many times students can use the bathroom during the school day and week.

The ePass system functions as an electronic hall pass that students must use to take bathroom breaks during school hours. Students are restricted to three bathroom visits per day and seven total visits per week.

Watch: Only 7 bathroom trips per week, Arrowhead students question limits on new ePass

Only 7 bathroom trips per week, Arrowhead students question limits on new ePass

"I feel like this system should not have been implemented," said JP Moen, an Arrowhead student who addressed the school board about the issue.

Moen, a cross-country athlete, said the system penalizes him for staying hydrated for his sport.

TMJ4 JP Moen speaking to the board.

"Say I drank a lot of water that day, and I try to go to the bathroom two periods in a row, you can't go. It's messed up," Moen said.

The system also limits how many students can check out passes simultaneously, creating additional barriers for bathroom access.

TMJ4 Arrowhead School Board passed a new policy Wednesday evening that will cut back on what teachers can display in their classrooms, including "safe space" signs.

"You only get three a day and seven a week, and if you are having extenuating circumstances, it doesn't matter, you literally can't go to the bathroom," said student Gabi Eggers.

TMJ4 Student Mariela Scarpaci (left) and Gabi Eggers explain how the ePass system works.

Student Mariela Scarpaci described how crowded conditions further complicate bathroom access.

"If there is a line, I'm just like I will wait, and I end up not going to the bathroom all day," Scarpaci said.

District defends system

The Arrowhead Schools superintendent defended the ePass system in a statement, saying it "ensures safety, maximizes student learning, encourages responsibility and minimizes inappropriate behavior."

The superintendent added that the district provides accommodations to students who need extra passes or additional time.

TMJ4 Arrowhead High School

Other districts using similar systems

Arrowhead is not alone in implementing electronic bathroom pass systems. Both Pewaukee Schools and the Waukesha School District use similar technology.

The Waukesha School District said this is their second year using the system and that it works effectively.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip