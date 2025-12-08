One person arrested after post raised safety concerns about the Waukesha Christmas Parade

WAUKESHA — One person was arrested following a viral social media post that raised safety concerns about the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade on Sunday, according to the Waukesha Police Department.

According to police, the post, which was created before the parade, contained language that was interpreted “as potentially threatening in nature” due to its timing and content.

The person responsible for the post was found and taken into custody without incident after officers conducted an immediate investigation.

It was later determined that there was no ongoing threat to the public, according to police.

The parade went on as scheduled without delay, with additional security measures put into place due to the investigation. The incident is still under review; however, no further information will be released at this time, according to police.

Police are also encouraging anyone with additional information related to the situation to contact them.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error