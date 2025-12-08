Neighbors blend holiday traditions with healing at Waukesha Christmas Parade

WAUKESHA — Thousands of spectators lined the streets of downtown Waukesha Sunday night as the city's 62nd Christmas Parade rolled through with the theme "Jingle Bell Rock."

The parade featured floats, dancers, and community groups spreading holiday cheer like the Liberty Dance Center.

“It’s fun to perform for a lot of people and dance. We love to show people what we can do,” a young dancer smiled.

TMJ4 News Liberty Dance Center

For many participants and attendees, the event carried deeper meaning as the community continues to heal from the 2021 parade tragedy.

Tyler Pudleiner, who was severely injured in the 2021 attack, participated in this year's parade through his Bobbleheads Bring Us Together Project.

He distributed 300 bobbleheads wrapped like Christmas presents to people along the parade route.

"I was run over and severely injured in the parade in 2021," Pudleiner said. "We're out here to share a smile with kids who also go through traumatic situations."

TMJ4 News Tyler Pudleiner and John and Jennifer Keller.

Pudleiner said participating in the parade each year represents progress in his healing journey.

"Every year doing it and getting out is a step in the right direction," he said.

The parade began with a special lantern walk featuring six lanterns to honor each person lost in the 2021 tragedy. The ceremony was designed to light the way toward remembrance and continued healing for the community.

For Mark Leipski, a lifelong Waukesha resident, attending the parade helped him cope with personal loss during his first Christmas without his mother.

"I had a hard year this year. We lost our mom, so this is the first Christmas without her, and we decided to come down here," Leipski said. "She loved Christmas. Best time of year for her."

TMJ4 News Mark Leipski

Jennifer Keller, another parade attendee, emphasized the community spirit that defines the event.

"Not about the presents, about being present with everybody," Keller said.

The annual parade typically draws upwards of 10,000 spectators and features community groups, organizations, families, and businesses showcasing festive decorations, music, and performances throughout the holiday season.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error