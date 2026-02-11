North Prairie man charged with attempted homicide after allegedly hitting former coworker with car

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — A North Prairie man is facing serious charges after prosecutors say he intentionally struck a former coworker with his car in a Mukwonago parking lot Monday afternoon.

Leonard Hale, 38, has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and hit and run following the incident at Green Ridge Center.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video shows a white Audi sedan slowly stalking the victim before hitting him as he walked through the parking lot. The two men worked at the same company, but Hale was terminated from his job earlier that day for poor work performance and stealing company time.

Police found Hale's damaged car at his mother's house in Milwaukee. Officers say Hale was hiding behind a door when they arrived.

The 40-year-old victim from Waukesha remains in critical condition at Froedtert Hospital, according to Mukwonago Police Chief.

The incident highlights workplace violence concerns and the potential for employment disputes to escalate into serious criminal acts.

