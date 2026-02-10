Waukesha man intentionally struck by vehicle in Mukwonago parking lot, police say

MUKWONAGO — A 38-year-old North Prairie man was arrested on a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly striking a 40-year-old Waukesha man with his vehicle in a Mukwonago parking lot Monday evening.

The Village of Mukwonago Police Department responded to the Greenridge Center at about 4:45 p.m. Monday for a report of a man down in the parking lot, not moving and bleeding.

They said their initial investigation found that the victim had been intentionally struck by a vehicle.

The Mukwonago Fire Department treated him on scene before transporting him to Froedtert Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Police said the suspect knew the victim.

Officers located the suspect later that evening in Milwaukee and arrested him without incident. He was transported to the Waukesha County Jail and held on a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, according to police.

The investigation is continuing.

