Nine Menomonee Falls officers honored for lifesaving river rescue during August flooding

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department honored nine officers Monday night for their role in a swift-water rescue during August’s historic flooding.

The rescue was captured on body camera as two people were swept into the Menomonee River while trying to save their dog.

During the ceremony at Village Hall, Officer Matthew Curran received the John S. Taylor Jr. Valor Award. The award is named after Officer John Taylor, the only Menomonee Falls officer to ever die in the line of duty, and is granted to an officer who protects another person in the face of life-threatening danger.

“This award has never been issued by our department — fortunately,”Menomonee Falls Police Chief Mark Waters said during the ceremony.

Curran entered the flooded river on Aug. 11 to reach a 17-year-old pulled downstream by the current.

Body camera video shows officers racing through mud and brush before Curran goes in, securing one of the victims and guiding him toward safety while other officers anchored the rescue line from the shore.

“You can see by the strength and speed of that water we were very fortunate no one died that day,” Waters said.

The John S. Taylor Jr. Valor Award was presented by Taylor’s widow, creating an emotional bridge between the department’s history and the lifesaving rescue. Curran now wears the valor insignia on his uniform.

In addition to Curran, eight other officers received Lifesaving Awards or commendations for their roles in the rescue:



Officer Zachary Tank – Lifesaving Award

Officer Jason Cychosz – Lifesaving Award

Officer Brian Zangl – Lifesaving Award

Officer Jennifer Paulson – Letter of Commendation

Officer Jackson Comerford – Letter of Commendation

Officer Michael Schroeder – Letter of Commendation

Officer Andrew Weber – Letter of Commendation

Officer Matthew Benson – Letter of Commendation

The department also presented a Distinguished Service Award to Assistant Chief Eugene Neyhart for sustained performance that goes beyond the expectations of his assignment.

The officers’ actions are credited with saving two lives.

“It was a great day to recognize several of our officers for some heroic actions,” the department said.

