WAUKESHA, Wis. — TMJ4 is learning more about the person arrested in connection to the death of 17-year-old Megan Voss.

Voss was a senior at Waukesha West. She was hit and killed by another driver on Monday.

The night of the crash, Waukesha police said they arrested a 19-year-old man. He was supposed to be processed in a Waukesha County courtroom Thursday, but that didn’t happen.

We’re not naming the suspect because he hasn’t been formally charged with a crime.

On Monday, the 19-year-old was taken into custody after police said he was speeding, ran a stop sign, and hit two other cars on Sunset Drive in Waukesha.

One of the drivers he hit was 17-year-old Voss.

New details on driver arrested in crash that killed Waukesha West senior Megan Voss

Police said he showed signs of impairment and arrested him. The 19-year-old was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated (OWI) and could face charges of homicide by driving while intoxicated.

Court records show this isn’t his first run-in with the law or driving under the influence.

In April 2024, the man, who was 18 at the time, was cited for operating while under the influence in Eagle, Wis.

Documents show he got into a crash, but since he was driving on private property, the state dismissed the charges.

In the dismissal, dated Sept. 10, the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office stated: "The defendant does not appear to pose an ongoing danger to the community" and "the community will not be harmed by the dismissal of the pending charges."

I spoke with the 19-year-old’s mother Thursday. She said she’s praying for everyone involved and that her son is devastated.

He’s expected to be in court Friday.

