17-year-old killed in Waukesha drunk driving crash, 19-year-old arrested

The Waukesha Police Department is investigating a fatal drunk driving crash that happened Monday night near the intersection of E. Sunset Drive and Guthrie Road.

Police say a 17-year-old was killed and a 19-year-old was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Investigators say the 19-year-old was speeding on E. Sunset Drive, blew a stop sign, and then hit two other vehicles. Witnesses told police the crash caused one vehicle to roll over. The 19-year-old showed signs of impairment and police say they were taken into custody for operating while intoxicated. Investigators say he will also face the above-mentioned homicide charge.

First responders say the people hurt in the crash had significant injuries. The 17-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead there.

In a statement, officers with the Waukesha Police Department said, "The loss of a young life is devastating, and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the victim."

The statement goes on to add that investigators will "continue to aggressively pursue justice for the victim in this case."

