New Berlin travel advisor urges flexibility as Mexico security alert disrupts travel

NEW BERLIN — A New Berlin travel advisor says travelers should stay informed and flexible as security operations in parts of Mexico continue following recent violence in Jalisco state.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico updated its security alert Feb. 23, advising U.S. citizens in affected areas to shelter in place, minimize unnecessary movement, and avoid areas near law enforcement activity due to ongoing operations and road blockages.

The alert follows the killing of a leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Scripps News reported that road blockades and vehicle burnings were carried out in parts of Jalisco after the operation, disrupting travel in and around Puerto Vallarta.

Holly Robertson, owner of Latitudes Travel in New Berlin, said her office has been fielding calls from clients with upcoming trips, especially with spring break approaching.

“It should be taken seriously for sure,” Robertson said.

She said her first priority is travelers currently in Mexico or scheduled to depart soon.

“I actually had clients on a flight to Puerto Vallarta yesterday,” Robertson said. “I always monitor people’s flights and saw they landed, texted him, ‘Are you good?’ Actually, we’re on our way back to MKE.”

Robertson said she also reached out to clients in other Mexican destinations after the updated shelter-in-place guidance was issued. Those travelers reported no disruptions in their immediate areas.

For Wendee Puccetti of Pewaukee, uncertainty remains.

Puccetti was vacationing in Punta Mita, about 30 to 40 minutes outside Puerto Vallarta, and was scheduled to fly home Sunday. She said hotel staff told her roads were blocked and they could not get to the airport.

“I feel safe, but I don’t like the uncertainty — will there be a flight tomorrow? Will it be a week from now?” Puccetti said.\

From her resort, she said the area appears calm.

“You wouldn’t even know anything’s going on right now,” she said.

As of Tuesday, Puccetti said she had not received confirmation from her travel agency about when they will be able to return to Wisconsin.

The U.S. Embassy’s updated alert advises Americans to monitor local media, follow instructions from local authorities, avoid crowds, and stay in touch with family and friends about their location and well-being.

Robertson emphasized the sentiment, saying travelers should remain in contact with airlines and follow hotel guidance.

“The staff at the hotels will know best how to approach it, just like a hurricane or tornado. Their number one goal is to keep guests safe,” she said.

Her advice for those traveling now or in the coming weeks: “Pack your patience. With everything.”

