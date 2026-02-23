Pewaukee couple stuck in Mexico after cartel leader killed, security operations disrupt travel

PEWAUKEE — A Pewaukee couple’s vacation to Mexico turned into a waiting game after Mexican authorities killed a leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, prompting violence and security operations in parts of Jalisco state.

Wendee Puccetti and her husband had spent the past week whale watching and relaxing at a resort in Punta Mita, roughly 35 minutes outside Puerto Vallarta.

They were packed and ready to head home when they got unexpected news at checkout.

“The bellman was like, ‘Oh no, you can’t go to the airport. The airport is shut down,’” Puccetti said, adding that staff told them roads were blocked.

Wendee Puccetti. Wendee Puccetti and her husband enjoying vacation before shelter-in-place issued.

Mexican officials said military forces killed a top cartel leader Sunday in Jalisco.

Authorities said cartel members responded by blocking roads and burning vehicles in several areas, including near Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist destination.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico issued a security alert on Feb. 22, advising U.S. citizens to shelter in place due to ongoing security operations, road closures and reports of criminal activity.

Puccetti said she has been gathering updates through social media and translated local news reports.

“It sounds like nothing like this has happened in the area before,” she said.

"Everyone seems sad, because I don’t think they want that associated with somewhere they live and work."

Wendee Puccetti Punta Mita, roughly 35 minutes outside Puerto Vallarta.

From their resort, about 15 miles away, she said the situation appears calm.

“You wouldn’t even know anything’s going on right now,” she said.

Still, she said the staff is taking precautions as the U.S. Embassy in Mexico encourages people to shelter in place.

“He handed us the keys back to the room and said, ‘Just stay. We just want you to be safe,’” she said.

Puccetti said she feels safe but is uncertain when they will be able to return home.

“I feel safe, but I don’t like the uncertainty — will there be a flight tomorrow? Will it be a week from now?” she said. “I miss my kids. I miss my dog.”

As of the latest update, Puccetti said they are waiting to hear from their travel group and do not know when they will be able to fly back to Wisconsin.

