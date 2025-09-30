NEW BERLIN, Wis. — In the heart of New Berlin sits a living piece of Wisconsin history that many residents may not know about. Weston's Antique Apple Orchard, dating back to the 1930s, grows approximately 200 varieties of apples — ten times more than typical orchards.

It was Bill Weston's great-grandparents who started this unique agricultural treasure. The orchard grows apples that you cannot find in a grocery store or even an average orchard.

Watch: New Berlin orchard preserves agricultural history dating back centuries

"Most of them are smaller, and they aren't as pretty as what you get in the grocery store," Weston said.

The orchard's significance extends beyond just growing fruit. It's now listed on the National Registry of Historic Landscapes, while the barn and house have earned spots on the National Registry of Historic Buildings.

TMJ4 Bill Weston walks the orchard on land owned by his great-grandparents.

When you bite into one of these antique apples, you're tasting history. Some varieties date back centuries, with origins as far back as the 1400s. Some of the apples had dates from 1613, 1790, and 1854 - each with its own unique story.

"We have some that you can't get the trees anymore," Bill said.

Many of these heirloom varieties offer surprising flavors that might challenge what you think an apple should taste like. Some resemble cloves, pears, or apricots, making them better suited for cider than eating fresh.

Bill even showed off an apple with striking red flesh inside, noting, "They are not good for eating."

TMJ4 Bill shows off the inside of one of the speciality apples with red flesh. He says it is a variety that is better used for cider.

The preservation of these rare varieties represents a community effort. While the city of New Berlin now owns most of the orchard, which operates as a foundation and non-profit, the Weston family continues to manage it alongside their full-time jobs. Bill's goal is a simple one.

"Keep it going as long as I can," Weston said about his mission to maintain the orchard.

TMJ4 Bill Weston stands outside the apple barn right off National Avenue in New Berlin.

For those interested in experiencing this piece of living history, Weston's Antique Apple Orchard is open Saturday and Sunday.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

