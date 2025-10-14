New Berlin farmer fights to stay out of the red after the August floods

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A New Berlin farm that suffered devastating losses during August's flooding is now counting on pumpkin sales to survive the season, with just two weeks left to cover outstanding bills before closing for the year.

Salentine’s Family Farm owner Landon Valenta said community support has been crucial after floodwaters destroyed much of his crops, but the damage turned out to be far worse than initially expected.

TMJ4 Salentine’s Family Farm owner Landon Valenta and reporter Rebecca Klopf look over the pumpkin field that had been hit by flood waters.

"After we talked, most of the cantaloupe ended up splitting on me. It was just too much rain," Valenta said.

The flooding didn't just affect low-lying areas. Tomatoes on higher ground also took a beating, and jalapeños suffered significant damage. Much of the crop had to be tilled under completely.

TMJ4 Landon and Tanya Valenta stand with their baby Melody in their flooded pumpkin field. (Aug. 13, 2025)

The farm typically relies on produce sales throughout the season, with pumpkins providing a crucial end-of-season boost to finances.

TMJ4 Salentine's Family Farm pumpkin selection.

"Usually, we can carry our own with produce, and pumpkins kind of help us catch up at the end of the season," Valenta said.

Despite FEMA assistance being available for homeowners and small businesses, Valenta said he isn't expecting any help for the farm. That makes the next two weeks critical for covering bills and planning for next year.

TMJ4 Landon Valenta, owner of Salentine’s Family Farm, stands in his picked pumpkins.

"My hope is that I will have enough to get the seed bill caught up," Valenta said. "Scrape by to get an operating loan for next year to get up and going."

Customers have noticed the quality of the remaining produce, with one shopper praising the farm's offerings even while shopping in the rain.

TMJ4

"They are beautiful. They lasted for weeks," the customer said.

Valenta acknowledged that the community response has made a difference during this challenging time.

"There is a lot of support from the community. A lot of customers came out to support," Valenta said.

The farm closes for the year on Friday, October 31, Halloween night.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

