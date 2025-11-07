New Berlin elementary students explore journalism during hands-on Career Day expo

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Hundreds of students at New Berlin's Elmwood Elementary School explored potential future careers, including becoming a future TMJ4 journalist.

TMJ4 TMJ4 reporter Rebecca Klopf (right) holds the mic for Wes McGraver at the Elmwood Career Expo.

The Elmwood Career Expo offered hands-on experience in 25 careers, including students trying out reporting and interviewing each other.

TMJ4 Waukesha County reporter Rebecca Klopf met with the future generation of journalists alongside photojournalist Jeff Morris. Students had the opportunity to see cameras in action, ask questions about the news industry, and even conduct their own interviews.

TMJ4 Chloe, 5th grade

"We are doing Career Day," said Chloe, a 5th-grade student at Elmwood Elementary, when interviewed by her classmate.

Photo provided TMJ4 reporter Rebecca Klopf speaks to 4k students.

“And that’s TMJ4 News, goodbye guys,” said Jacob Martin, another 5th grader, as he finished the interview.

TMJ4 Jacob Martin, 5th grader



The Career Expo featured more than 700 students participating with over 25 Waukesha County businesses showcasing different career paths and opportunities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

