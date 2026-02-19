Residents living near a proposed 150-acre sports complex in Big Bend say they have no voice in a development that would dramatically impact them.

The Village of Vernon will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. to vote on a non-binding resolution opposing the Breck Athletic Complex, which would be built next to and across from their homes.

TMJ4 News Renderings of proposed sports complex in Big Bend (left). People pack into a January 29, 2026 public meeting on the proposed complex.

"We have no say so," said Jim Schmittinger, who has lived in Vernon for 28 years and will look at the facility if it gets built. "We have no say so on the noise pollution. The light pollution, the traffic."

TMJ4 Jim Schmittinger stands in his front yard in Vernon where he has lived for 28 years. He will overlook the proposed sports complex if it is built.

The proposed complex includes more than 20 sports fields, an indoor facility, a hotel and restaurants. While the development would be located in Big Bend, neighboring residents in Vernon and the Village of Waukesha would be directly affected by the project.

Wally Owens, whose home sits just feet from where structures would be built, said the complex would force him to relocate.

TMJ4 The sign at Wally Owens' home in the Village of Waukesh which also overlooks the proposed sports complex site.

"If this goes in I have to move immediately," Owens said. "When you are only 35 feet away from the structures how are you going to enjoy your life."

Schmittinger, who built up his property over nearly three decades, worries about increased costs beyond the immediate disruption.

Watch: Neighbors of Big Bend sports complex say they have ‘no voice’ in whether it gets built

Neighbor of Big Bend sports complex say they have ‘no voice’ in whether it gets built

"My taxes will probably go up because they are going to need to improve these roads all the time," Schmittinger said. "That is what makes everybody angry over here."

TMJ4 Wally Owens lives in the Village of Waukesha.

Big Bend officials must approve the proposed complex, which developers say will bring tourism and revenue to the community. However, residents surrounding the site live in different municipalities and cannot vote on the project.

"There are no residents of Big Bend that are surrounding this complex," Schmittinger said. “It is going to create a major nuisance. “

The Village of Vernon president said leaders there unanimously oppose the plan. The Village of Waukesha has already passed a similar non-binding resolution and sent it to Big Bend officials.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip