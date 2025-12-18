Muskego restaurants and friends rally to support Bass Bay Brewhouse employees after devastating fire

The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal's Office continues investigating what caused the massive fire that destroyed Bass Bay Brewhouse in Muskego last week. It has left nearly 70 employees without jobs just before the holidays.

Muskego Police are working with state investigators to determine the cause and origin of the blaze, but officials say the investigation will take time. Meanwhile, the restaurant community has mobilized to help the displaced workers who depended on the popular establishment for their livelihoods.

Muskego restaurants and friends rally to support Bass Bay Brewhouse employees

"When you work off of tips, depending on how the bar does, you are getting paid daily. So when you don't have that revenue coming in for your family, it is a quick drop off," said Max Borgardt, owner of Eagle Park Brewing and friend to many Bass Bay staff members.

The fire destroyed what many considered a cornerstone of the Muskego dining scene. Bass Bay Brewhouse served as a destination restaurant for many.

"That was sole income for a lot of them," said Matthew Budnik, who started a GoFundMe campaign for the affected employees."Community parties, weddings and events in the banquet hall upstairs. It was a staple.”

The timing couldn't be worse for job seekers, according to Borgardt. He says most restaurants are already fully staffed because of the holidays and that Muskego doesn't currently have 70 open restaurant positions available for the displaced workers.

"What happened was obviously heartbreaking, and this time of year, it is really hard to find a new job, and we all have bills to pay," Borgardt said.

Local restaurants have stepped up to help. The Lodge in Muskego is collecting gift cards for the workers, while Eagle Park Brewing at 564 W15640 Commerce Center Parkway, Muskego, is hosting a community fundraiser this Sunday, December 21, from 1 to 5 p.m., with proceeds going to Bass Bay employees.

"It is Muskego, we are a small town out here, when something happens to someone in your community, we are just going to band together to do what we can do to help out," Borgardt said.

You can give money to the GoFundMe for the employees here.

