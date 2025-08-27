Muskego nonprofit helping veterans with service dogs needs community support after devastating flood

MUSKEGO, Wis. — A Muskego nonprofit that provides service dogs to veterans and first responders is asking for community help after a major storm flooded their facility more than two weeks ago.

Wolfhounds Legacy, which trains service dogs for veterans and first responders, is still recovering from the devastating flood that damaged their home and operational space.

"Everything is gone, it's all gone," president of Wolfhounds Legacy, Faye Maliszewski said.

Maliszewski described the terrifying moments when the floodwaters began rising around their property.

"The water started to come in and it was pouring in, it totally flooded the yard, we were an island," Maliszewski said.

The organization now faces the daunting task of cleaning a basement full of black mold, replacing household items and purchasing all new dog food and supplies.

"We can't do it alone," volunteer, Yolanda Eddings said.

Eddings trains service dogs that are then adopted by veterans and first responders who need emotional and physical support.

"Nothing like a dog that you're there and they can calm you down. They're there to protect you, they know that you're their person," Eddings said.

When asked how the community could help the nonprofit she holds close to her heart, Eddings became emotional.

"If you guys could help any way shape or form," Eddings said.

Both Eddings and Maliszewski are hoping for volunteers, monetary donations and foster homes to help make these difficult times more manageable.

"People if they want to do a fundraiser for us, we'll take blankets and towels and dog beds," Maliszewski said.

You can donate to Wolfhounds Legacy here.

